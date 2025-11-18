Internet Stunned by Bengaluru Scam Victim’s Rs 32-Crore Bank Balance

Bengaluru: A shocking case of cyber fraud has sparked widespread reaction after a Bengaluru woman reportedly lost a staggering ₹32 crore in a massive online scam. While the incident has raised alarms among cybersecurity officials, public attention has shifted toward one extraordinary detail — that the victim even had access to such an enormous amount of money.

According to reports, the woman was manipulated over several months into transferring the money through a highly sophisticated operation. Authorities are now investigating the network behind the fraud and urging citizens to remain vigilant as such scams grow more elaborate. Meanwhile, social media has exploded with disbelief, with users repeatedly asking, “Who even has ₹32 crore lying around?”

Officials have reiterated the importance of cybersecurity awareness and timely reporting of suspicious activity as cases continue to rise.

Public Shock Turns to Sarcasm and Memes

While cybersecurity officials called it one of Karnataka’s biggest-ever cybercrimes, the internet was focused on something else entirely — the sheer wealth the victim had available.

Users expressed disbelief, sarcasm, and even existential career anxiety:

“Which techie has ₹32 crore?”

“I clearly chose the wrong profession.”

“Where do these people work? I need that job.”

“How do they even make this much money?”

The dominant sentiment: shock at the mind-boggling figure involved.

How the Six-Month Scam Began

According to the FIR filed on November 14, the ordeal began on September 15, 2024, when the 57-year-old Indiranagar resident received a call from someone claiming to be from DHL. She was told a parcel in her name from Mumbai contained:

four passports

three credit cards

MDMA

When she denied involvement, the caller transferred her to individuals impersonating CBI officials, who claimed her identity had been misused for cybercrime. They warned her not to approach local police, claiming “real offenders” were monitoring her family.

Fake ‘House Arrest’, Daily Surveillance

The scammers forced her to install two Skype IDs, placing her under a fake virtual house arrest.

For days, a man identifying himself as Mohit Handa monitored her through the camera. She was later connected to impersonators calling themselves CBI officers Pradeep Singh and Rahul Yadav, who verbally abused and threatened her, coercing her into proving her innocence.

The scammers produced forged letters allegedly from the Cybercrime Department and the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).

187 Transactions, ₹31.83 Crore Lost

Between September 24 and October 22, she handed over her financial details and was told to deposit:

90% of her assets for verification

an additional ₹2 crore as surety

further amounts disguised as “taxes”

Despite immense emotional distress, she continued complying and even went ahead with her son’s engagement on December 6, after receiving a fake “clearance”. The scammers continued demanding money into early 2025 before suddenly disappearing on March 26. In total, she made 187 transfers amounting to ₹31.83 crore. She finally reported the case only after her son’s wedding on June 8, citing trauma and recovery.

This article is authored by Akanksha Sudham, Intern at Deccan Chronicle.