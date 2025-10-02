International Book of Records Honours Karnataka’s Shakti Scheme for 500 Cr Free Rides

Bengaluru:Having crossed 500 crore free bus tickets for women in four transport corporations of the State under State Government launched ‘Shakti’ scheme from June 11, 2023 upto July 16, 2025 was recognized by the International Book of Records-World Record of Excellence.

The ‘Shakti’ scheme offers women/girls/transgenders to travel across the State for free in State owned buses. Earlier, the ‘Shakti’ scheme was listed in the Golden Book of World Records for its 500th crore free bus tickets for women.



Over the latest recognition for the ‘Shakti’ scheme, Minister of Transport Ramalinga Reddy attributed the recognition to the scheme to “all officers, employees and labour unions of Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation, Kalyana Karnataka State Road Corporation, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation and North West Road Transport Corporations for their contribution in making the scheme a grand success.”

Reddy stated the ‘Shakti’ scheme has empowered women in the State economically, socially and professionally and “Its implementation (emulated) across different States of the country stands as a testimony to its success.”