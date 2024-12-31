Leopard Strays into Infosys Campus in Mysuru

Bengaluru: A leopard strayed into Infosys campus located in Hebbal Industrial Area of Mysuru and its movements were caught on surveillance cameras inside the campus on Tuesday early hours. As a precautionary measure, Infosys management asked its trainees to work from home for the day. Last time, a leopard had strayed into the Infosys campus about a decade back.

Swinging into action, forest personnel reached the campus and conducted combing operations. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Leopard Task Force Deputy Conservator of Forests Prabhu Gouda said drone and foot patrolling was conducted to gather movements of strayed leopard. Since, the campus is covered with grass lawn and hard surface, pug marks on leopards could not be detected in the campus.

The Infosys campus is spread across 350 acres and at all convenient locations, cameras have been installed to capture images of the strayed leopard, said the DCF adding cages have also been placed to get the animal trapped.

A veterinarian team has been stationed in the campus. Ladders have been attached to compound walls so that strayed leopard could make its way out of the campus, he said.

“There is no presence of dogs or prey for the leopard on the campus. There are no bushes as well for it to hide. Unlike tigers, leopards need to feed every alternate day,” said Prabhu Gouda and hoped the strayed leopard would move out of the campus in search of prey.

Meanwhile, Infosys management asked its trainees to work from home on Wednesday and the entrance was closed to allow the forest personnel to go about their business.