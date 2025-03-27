Infosys Fires Over 40 Trainees for Failing Internal Assessments

Sources revealed that this round of terminations comes just months after the company had already laid off around 350 trainees from the same campus. These previous trainees had experienced significant onboarding delays, waiting for over 2.5 years before being hired. The latest wave of layoffs has raised concerns regarding the company's training and assessment practices, especially within its entry-level programs.

Infosys, known for its rigorous training programs, typically invests significant resources into the onboarding and skill development of its new employees. However, the company’s internal assessments have become increasingly stringent, and these recent terminations highlight the growing pressure to meet performance expectations.

The company has yet to issue an official statement regarding the latest round of layoffs. However, industry analysts suggest that these actions may reflect broader challenges in the tech industry, where companies are recalibrating their workforce strategies in response to market conditions and evolving skill demands.

The terminated trainees, who were primarily fresh graduates, now face an uncertain future in a competitive job market. While Infosys has not commented on the specifics of the terminations, sources close to the matter indicate that the company continues to focus on refining its training and assessment processes to maintain high standards.