Infosys Employee Arrested for Filming Women in Restroom

An Infosys employee has been arrested by Bengaluru city police for allegedly filming female colleagues without their knowledge in a restroom at the company’s Electronics City campus. The accused, identified as Swapnil Nagesh (30), reportedly used his mobile phone to record the videos.

The incident came to light on Monday when a female employee noticed a suspicious reflection on a door while using the restroom. On closer inspection, she discovered Nagesh attempting to record her. Shocked, she raised an alarm, prompting Nagesh to immediately apologize.

Following the complaint, Infosys HR personnel launched an internal investigation. Upon seizing Nagesh's phone, they found approximately 30 videos that had been secretly recorded inside the restroom, showing various women employees. The husband of the complainant confronted Infosys HR after learning his wife was one of the victims. A formal police complaint was subsequently filed at the Electronics City police station, leading to Nagesh’s arrest. Police are continuing the investigation, and Infosys has not issued a public statement yet regarding the incident.



