Indian Nationals From Karnataka Face Uncertainty Amid Middle East Tensions

Mangaluru : For several families in Karnataka, the past few days have been marked by worry and long hours of waiting. Their loved ones — some on pilgrimage, some on holiday, and others living abroad — are in the Middle East at a time when reports of missile and shell attacks have raised fears about their safety.

For many, what was meant to be a short trip or a settled life has suddenly turned uncertain. Some are stranded due to the conflict and do not know when they will be able to return. Meanwhile, those who have been living in Middle Eastern countries are concerned about their safety and future as explosions and damage to nearby buildings shake their sense of security.

“Muslim Central Committee secretary Haneef Haji goes on Umrah every year during the month of Ramzan. This year, too, he left on February 3 and is scheduled to return around March 23. But the conflict and cancellation of flights have worried him and all of us,” a former Mayor and leader of the DK District Muslim Okkuta told Deccan Chronicle.

“He is in Mecca and is safe. But the concern is about his return. We hope flight services normalise before that,” he added.

According to sources from Ballari district, about 32 people are stranded in Dubai, including five members of the family of Ballari city MLA Nara Bharat Reddy. Of them, 16 belong to a single family from Ballari who had travelled to Dubai for the first time on a sightseeing trip.

They were scheduled to return on February 28, but confusion began soon after and they could not fly back as all flights were cancelled.

Dubai Kannadigas and the MLAs of Ballari city and rural constituencies are in touch with the stranded people and are enquiring about their health and well-being. Several Kannadiga businesspersons living in Dubai have visited the stranded tourists and assured them of help.

Meanwhile, long-term residents in Middle East countries and their families back home are equally anxious.

“My relatives are in Muscat, UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Some of them live near military bases. I spoke to all of them and they expressed concern. They are scared because they do not know what will happen in this situation,” Ashraf added.

Raghavendra Kudari, an engineer from Haveri district who is living in Abu Dhabi, also narrated the situation to the media.

According to Raghavendra's friend in Haveri, he said that missiles had struck a building near his house, leaving the family terrified. He had been living alone in Abu Dhabi and had recently brought his wife and two children there.

"I spoke to Raghavendra yesterday and he has shifted to hotel. They are safe now," Raghavendra's friend added.