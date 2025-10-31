Indian Gaur Dies During Translocation to Hyderabad Zoo

BENGALURU: A female India Gaur died in the process of its translocation to Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad from Bannerghatta Biological Park, Bengaluru on Friday at around 11 am. A necropsy of the carcass of the Indian Gaur is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

Despite all necessary precautionary measures and veterinary support, the animal succumbed to death during the translocation operation. The relocation of Indian Gaur was carried out following due procedures under the supervision of veterinary and forest officials.

The relocation was taken by officials of Bannerghatta Biological Park as part of an approved animal exchange programme between Bannerghatta Biological Park and Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad.

“It was an accidental death,” said a senior Zoo Authority of Karnataka while talking to Deccan Chronicle.