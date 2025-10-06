Immovable Properties Attached By ED Including Muda Sites

BENGALURU: In the latest properties attachment, sleuths of Enforcement Directorate, Bengaluru zonal office on Monday provisionally attached 34 immovable properties including sites belonging to Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA in connection with illegal allotments of sites by MUDA. The attached 34 immovable properties/sites have a market value of Rs 40.08 crore. The provisionally attachment of properties is under Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The ED is probing illegal allotment of sites by officials of MUDA after Lokayukta, Mysuru wing began its probe into plot distribution irregularities against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi, his brother-in-law Mallikarjun Swamy and others. So far, ED attachment in illegal allotments of sites stands at about Rs 440 crore, so far.

While, Lokayukta, Mysuru wing gave a clean chit to Siddaramaiah, his wife B.M. Parvathi and Mallikarjunaswamy citing ‘lack of evidence’ against them, ED’s investigation in illegal site allotments by MUDA is under progress in illegal plots allotments scam.

Earlier, ED sleuths arrested former MUDA Commissioner G.T. Dines Kumar on September 16 in connection with illegal MUDA sites allotment scam. Beginning its probe into MUDA illegal sites allotments, ED sleuths conducted searches and came across plots illegally allotted by MUDA as compensation to real estate businessmen who in turn sold these sites at huge profits and generated huge amounts of unaccounted cash.

ED investigations revealed sites allotted in the name of benamis/dummy persons of influential persons and real estate businessmen. The incriminating evidence with respect to payment of illegal gratification to them MUDA Chairman and Commissioner in the form of immovable property, MUDA sites, cash among others. The investigations revealed that the money was routed through a cooperative society for purchase of property, luxury vehicles among others in the name of relatives of G.T. Dinesh Kumar.