I’m Witness To Power-Sharing Pact Discussion Of 2023: DK Suresh

BENGALURU: In reference to the power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) D.K. Shivakumar two-and-half years back when Congress party returned to power in Karnataka in 2023, D.K. Suresh, former Member of Parliament and younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, said “I am (eye) witness to all developments as a Congress party worker” and exuded confidence in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah that he will “go by his words.”

Suresh stated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is going by his words which he promised to leaders. When asked over his crucial role in picking the Chief Minister in 2023, Suresh said “I am not the only one involved in picking the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah). MLAs, leaders and senior leaders arrived at a decision. The decision was taken within four walls.”

Exuding faith in Central leadership, Suresh said Central leadership will step in and clarify things. As of now, they are keeping a close watch on the developments.”

“Shivakumar’s efforts will definitely bear fruits one day or the other but it is to be seen whether he will be elevated as Chief Minister in the present term,” Suresh said and stated “Ones destiny decides all. Revanth Reddy migrated from another party to Congress party three years prior to his election as Chief Minister of Telangana. The first MLA became Chief Minister in Gujarat.”

In Chamarajanagar, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah declined to comment on the statement made by D.K. Suresh and he stated the Congress party has got a mandate for 5 years. He termed drastic political developments happening in November as “media creation.”