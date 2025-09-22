Illumination of Mysuru City Roads to Last for 21 Days, Drone Show for Four Days

Bengaluru: As part of Dasara festivities, illumination of Mysuru city roads spanning 136-km across length and breadth was inaugurated by Minister of Energy K.J. George on Monday and the Minister exuded confidence of achieving Guinness World Records over illumination of Mysuru city with added attractions in designs to captivate visitors flocking the city in large numbers.

The illumination of Mysuru city roads is using LED bulbs. To illuminate the vast expanse of City roads, Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) requires about 257520 units of power.

As per the direction of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, illumination of city roads has been extended by 10-days instead of 11-days decided earlier. As many as 118 circles have been brought under illumination with 80 varieties of designs.

Prominent locations of Mysuru city such as Sayyaji Rao road, Irwin road, Albert Victor road, JLB road, Chamaraja Double road have been under illumination while places such as Doddakere Maidan, K.R. Circle, Chamaraja Circle, Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Gun House Circle, LIC Circle among others have huge designs of illuminations of various personalities/dignitaries.

Going with illumination of city roads, CESC is all set to host drone-show using as many as 3,000 drones fitted with LED bulbs. While the previous drone show during Mysore Dasara festivities was held using 1,500 drones. The drone-show will be of 15-minutes and the show will be held on September 28 and 29. Again on October 1 and 2 at St. Philomena’s Grounds adjacent to Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantapa.

“The previous year’s drone show was held for two-days,” said CESC Managing Director Munigopal Raju and appealed to the residents to follow safe distance from illuminated poles, not to venture top close to illuminated poles for close-up photo shoots/videography which could invite danger. As a precautionary measure, CESC has opened a 1912 helpline which will operate round the clock to attend complaints from the public.