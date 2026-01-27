Illegal Sand Mining Involves Big Names Across parties: Karnataka Minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said that "big people from all parties" are involved in illegal sand mining, after a woman MLA claimed that she was receiving threats from the sand mafia following her attempts to stop their activities in Raichur district of the state.

This was an "embarrassing situation," he said.

The Home minister was responding to a question raised by JD (S) MLA from Devadurga, Karemma Nayak in the Legislative Assembly.

"I have not shared details of who is involved, who is the leader behind it. It is a big racket. Big people are involved. Big people from all parties are involved...it is a little embarrassing situation," Parameshwara said while speaking on illegal sand mining in Raichur district.

He said he will soon call a meeting on how police should tackle it.

"We have no mercy on this. I will call the meeting of legislators from the district and take their suggestions before taking any decision," he added.

Karemma Nayak, earlier raising the issue said, she is speaking with a lot of pain about illegal sand mining in her constituency.

"After becoming the MLA I have been honestly fighting to stop illegal sand mining, but it has not been possible till today.....sand is illegally mined and transported using JCBs (earth movers) and tippers from Krishna river overnight. I'm getting lots of complaints from farmers about the activity also affecting their crops like chilli and cotton, with dust covering the crops," she said, adding that there has been no proper action despite her complaining to the authorities.

Stating that he has received threats at her house for raising voice against illegal sand mining, the MLA said, "I'm a woman MLA. What action is the government taking if such things are happening. Such things should stop.....those who came to threaten me did a press conference where two cops were deployed for them."

There is demand for sand locally, the government floated tenders for extraction and supply of sand, but the bids have not been opened, she said. "Big hands are behind it as illegal mining means money. It results in loss of royalty for the government."

Parameshwara said that the illegal sand mining is not limited to Devadurga and that it happens across the state and necessary measures are being taken to control it from time to time.

Highlighting the role that the Mines and Geology Department has to play in controlling such activities, he said there is a Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, and there is a committee comprising officials including Deputy Commissioner and the police. "When a complaint is filed, the police take action," he said.

There is also a separate Sand Task Force, he said, adding that "sometimes there are lapses. I will see to it that they work properly....there is no question of compromising on this issue, but we can't stop this in one day."

The minister also assured protection and safety to Karemma and other legislators.

"I want to assure Karemma Nayak that we will not let any trouble in any way. We, the police department, are here to protect you. This assurance is for all legislators. In case of any lapses I will certainly take action," he assured.