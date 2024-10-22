 Top
Home » Southern States » Karnataka

Illegal Infertility Clinic in Ballari Shut Down, Operator Facing Legal Action

Karnataka
Gururaj A Paniyadi
22 Oct 2024 4:51 PM GMT
Illegal Infertility Clinic in Ballari Shut Down, Operator Facing Legal Action
x
Ballari health officials shut down an unlicensed clinic offering illegal infertility treatments, as the operator faces legal action for practicing without medical qualifications. (DC File Image)

BALLARI: In a crackdown on unlicensed medical practices, Ballari health department officials have uncovered a clinic allegedly offering illegal infertility treatments to unsuspecting couples. Officials said that the clinic, located on Pinjar Lane, was allegedly operated by Sridhar C, who lacked any formal medical training or certification, yet lured patients with false promises of success in conceiving.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Prashanth Kumar Mishra a special team led by Dr. Abdullah R, along with Taluk Health Officer Dr. Suresh Kumar and Arun Kumar, inspected various areas.

One such clinic, run by Sridhar C (Sridhar Halaharavi) on Pinjar Lane near Graham Road, was shut down under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007 and 2009 amendments. Sridhar, who falsely claimed to treat infertility in couples, had no medical degree. His clinic was found administering allopathic medicines and hormone injections to groups of women without issuing receipts. Legal action, including an FIR, is being pursued against him,” DHO Dr. Ramesh Babu stated in a press statement.

He reiterated that only qualified doctors and specialists should provide treatment, and improper medical procedures could lead to severe side effects. He urged the public to seek treatment from government hospitals and report any such illegal practitioners to local medical authorities.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Ballari infertility Unlicensed Clinics 
India Southern States Karnataka Bellary 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick