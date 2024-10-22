Illegal Infertility Clinic in Ballari Shut Down, Operator Facing Legal Action

BALLARI: In a crackdown on unlicensed medical practices, Ballari health department officials have uncovered a clinic allegedly offering illegal infertility treatments to unsuspecting couples. Officials said that the clinic, located on Pinjar Lane, was allegedly operated by Sridhar C, who lacked any formal medical training or certification, yet lured patients with false promises of success in conceiving.

Under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Prashanth Kumar Mishra a special team led by Dr. Abdullah R, along with Taluk Health Officer Dr. Suresh Kumar and Arun Kumar, inspected various areas.

One such clinic, run by Sridhar C (Sridhar Halaharavi) on Pinjar Lane near Graham Road, was shut down under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act, 2007 and 2009 amendments. Sridhar, who falsely claimed to treat infertility in couples, had no medical degree. His clinic was found administering allopathic medicines and hormone injections to groups of women without issuing receipts. Legal action, including an FIR, is being pursued against him,” DHO Dr. Ramesh Babu stated in a press statement.

He reiterated that only qualified doctors and specialists should provide treatment, and improper medical procedures could lead to severe side effects. He urged the public to seek treatment from government hospitals and report any such illegal practitioners to local medical authorities.