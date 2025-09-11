Ilaiyaraaja Offers Diamond-Studded Crown to Goddess Mookambika

Udupi: Renowned music director Ilaiyaraaja, a long-time devotee of Sri Mookambika Temple in Kollur, on Wednesday offered a diamond-studded crown and jewellery to Goddess Mookambika and a silver crown along with a sword to Sri Veerabhadra Swamy.

Ilaiyaraaja’s association with the temple spans several decades, and he has made multiple visits and donations in the past. Staying true to his devotion, he once again presented valuable ornaments to the deities.

The offerings were brought to the temple in a grand procession. Placed in a decorated chariot, the ornaments were carried up to the temple entrance and then taken in a palanquin. Ilaiyaraaja was accorded a traditional welcome before he formally handed over the diamond crown and jewellery to Goddess Mookambika and the silver crown and sword to Sri Veerabhadra Swamy.

When asked about his devotion, the maestro kept his words few. “I don’t speak, I work. You can see my old history to know about my connection to this place. Today, for what we came, that work has been done. Let Goddess bless you all,” he told reporters with a smile.

Senior Archak of the temple, Shridhar Adiga, praised Ilaiyaraaja’s devotion and generosity. “He has donated many ornaments in the past as well. Today again, he has given valuable offerings. May the Goddess bless everyone,” he said.

Ilaiyaraaja was felicitated on the occasion.