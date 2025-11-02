 Top
If RSS Serves The Nation, Why Not Register: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka
2 Nov 2025 8:12 PM IST

“The RSS has officially stated in writing that it is NOT a registered entity. If it truly serves the nation selflessly, why not register like the lakhs of NGOs that work transparently and lawfully?” he posted on X

Priyank Kharge (Source: DC)

Kalaburagi: Continuing his attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), IT-BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge questioned its transparency, pointing out that the organisation has admitted in writing that it is not registered.

“The RSS has officially stated in writing that it is NOT a registered entity. If it truly serves the nation selflessly, why not register like the lakhs of NGOs that work transparently and lawfully?” he posted on X.

“Where do their donations come from, and who are the donors? Why does the head of an unregistered organization receive Advanced Security Liaison protocol, putting him on par with the Prime Minister and Home Minister? Why is tax payers money being spent for the head of RSS?” he questioned.

Kharge questioned who pays the full-time pracharaks and funds the organisation’s daily operations and “social” campaigns.

“If the RSS is unregistered and unaccountable, isn’t it evading scrutiny and taxes while claiming to serve the nation? How does this make them Desh Bhakts?” he asked.

Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

