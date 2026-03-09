If Congress Had 20 More Seats, Govt Would Have Been Different: Kharge

Kalaburagi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said it was unfortunate that the party had fallen short of forming the government at the Centre, asserting that the political scenario would have been different had the Congress won around 20 more seats in the last Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a public gathering in Chittapur, Kharge said the continuation of the present government for a long time would not be good for the country.“It is unfortunate. If the Congress had secured 20 more seats, the government at the Centre would have been different,” he said.Taking a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Kharge recalled that its leaders had earlier claimed they would cross the 400-seat mark in Parliament.“They used to boast about ‘400 paar’, but they have come down to around 240 seats now. At the same time, we could not win 20 seats in some places where we expected victory. It is unfortunate,” he said.Despite the electoral setback, Kharge said the Congress would continue its political fight through democratic means.“They keep saying something about Congress. Let them say it. We will not engage in politics driven by anger or resentment,” he said.“We will fight with love and affection and win the hearts of the people,” he said, adding that the party remained committed to regaining the trust of voters across the country.