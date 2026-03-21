Iconic Mysuru Mylari Dosa Prepared Exclusively On Firewood Keeps Going

BENGALURU: Running exclusively on firewood for it iconic Mylari Dosas, 88-year-old Vinayaka Mylari Hotel, is serving its customers its most popular item Mylari Dosa unaffected while many other hotels across the State have taken off of dosa items from their menu owing to shortage of commercial LPG cylinders.

Unlike crispy masala dosas in other hotels, Mylari Dosas are an exceptionally soft and fluffy South Indian dosa from Mysuru. Customers relish Mylari Dosas for its “melt-in-the-mouth” and finger licking experience. It is cooked on wood and topped with a dollop of butter and served to customers with savory coconut chutney. Even Idlis are made but the demand at the Original Mylari Hotel is for dosas.

Proprietor of Vinayaka Mylari Hotel in Nazarbad of Mysuru city, M.C Sachin told Deccan Chronicle on Saturday “The hotel since its inception in 1938 has been running on firewood and the hotel needs about 1.5 tons of firewood a wood to prepare dosas.”

However, he said, “Customers to my hotel have come down in recent days after disruption in commercial gas cylinders hit hotels. It is because customers think that they would not get items of their choice owing to commercial gas supply disruption.”

But, Sachin said “The situation is not as what customers might think” and stated “We have not compromised on quality and price remain unchanged in Mysuru.” The Proprietor said “The price for a Mylari dosa is Rs 60.”

On his business at present, he said, “We prepared dosas in between 2,500 to 3,000 a day and it has come down to about 1,500-2,000 a day owing to misconception set in the minds of the customers doubting availability of Myalari dosas.”

About two-and-half months back, Original Mylari Hotel opened its branch at Indira Nagar of Bengaluru city and managing the branch Sachin said “At Indira Nagar, we prepare Mylari Dosas using gas cylinders and since there is shortage, we have hiked the price from Rs 100 a piece to Rs 11o a piece.”