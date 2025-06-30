I Share a Good Rapport With DK Shivakumar, Says Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Putting speculations in political circles of him having a tussle with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is reportedly eyeing the post of Chief Minister, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday categorically stated “I and he (D.K. Shivakumar) share a good rapport” and ruled out attaching significance to statements of various leaders.

It may be recalled here. Minister of Cooperation K.N. Rajanna, a couple of days back, stated “A lot of political developments are expected after September.” Ramanagar MLA Iqbal Hussain said “Changes in the political arena do happen naturally. High command will decide on the suitable/right person to occupy the chair (Chief Minister).” While Rajanna is a close confidante of Siddaramaiah, Iqbal Hussian is close to D.K. Shivakumar.

In an indirect reference to power sharing between him and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah “We will not listen to others. This government will last for 5-years and remain as solid as a rock.”

In an affirmative statement of him sharing a good rapport with D.K. Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah raised the hand of D.K. Shivakumar stood next to him and held his hand firmly to send across a message that both of them share a good rapport. Both the leaders changed pleasantries and exchanged smiles. The holding of hands by Siddaramaiah with D.K. Shivakumar was cheered by leaders gathered around at Mysuru airport to receive Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

To a statement by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders that Siddaramaiah would be replaced before Mysuru Dasara festivities, Chief Minister, referring to BJP leader and former minister B. Sreeramulu, Sreemaulu lost 2023 Assembly election and later lost 2024 Lok Sabha seat then “How can he predict ones future?”

Regarding Karnataka incharge and general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Randeep Singh Surjewala in Bengaluru meeting party MLAs, Siddaramaiah said he is the incharge of party affairs in Karnataka and he is in Bengaluru to gather opinions of MLAs and hear their problems if any. “It is the duty of the party incharge to hold meetings with MLAs,” said the Chief Minister.