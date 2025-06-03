I Was Misunderstood: Kamal Haasan on Language Row

Actor Kamal Haasan on Tuesday said his recent statement at the 'Thug Life' audio launch event in connection with the evolution of Kannada language was misunderstood and that his words were taken out of context.

The acclaimed actor, writing to Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), acknowledged the film body's concern and said: "It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch, spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar has been misunderstood and taken out of context."

He said he only intended to convey that "we are all one, and from the same (linguistic) family," and did not mean to diminish the Kannada language in any way. "There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language," he said adding he was writing out of deep respect for the people of Karnataka.