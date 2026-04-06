Husband Starts Youtube Channel To Expose Former MLA’s Affair With His Wife

BENGALURU: A husband starts his youtube channel to expose former MLA Dr K. Annadani’s alleged illicit affair with his wife which he claims has been going on for about a decade. Dr Annadani of Janata Dal Secular (JDS) represented Malavalli, a reserved Assembly seat for Scheduled Castes, in Mandya district.

The husband, identified as Prasanna met Janata Dal Secular (JDS) State president and Union Minister of Large Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy in Mandya and made a presentation to him seeking justice. Prasanna stated he has been striving hard to get divorce from his wife as per but nothing happened so far besides, permission to meet his child staying with his wife.

After meeting Kumaraswamy, Prasanna explained the reason behind him starting a youtube channel of his own. He said “It is not easy for a common man like me to take on a former MLA. It took time to gather evidence to prove my allegations. I gathered enough evidence related to the illicit affair of a former JDS MLA with his wife such as call records, photographs of visits made by him to meet his wife staying in an apartment among other details.”

“I have enough evidence to prove my allegations but can't disclose them all in public,” asserted the husband. The repercussion of his exposure on his youtube channel attracted a defamation case lodged in a Court, Bengaluru and two criminal cases lodged one at Halagur police station and another at Belakavadi police station both in Mandya district.”

Prasanna claimed he received several threats allegedly from a former JDS MLA and he stated in one instance Annadani tried to lure reportedly cash through a leader Doddaboli Sada over the issue. “I turned down an offer for talks with Annadani,” he said.

As per the telephonic conversation between his wife and former JDS MLA, Prasanna said “Talks between the two have gone on for several hours and for years on” and questioned former MLA’s chat with his wife. “Does it bring dignity to him,” he questioned.