Human Remains Surface In Banglegudde

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged secret burials in Dharmasthala is said to have found human remains, including about five skulls and several bones, on the surface at some spots in Banglegudde near the Netravati River.

The search followed the SIT recording the statement of Vittal Gowda and taking him to the site for a spot mahazar last week. In a video, Gowda had claimed that he had accompanied the SIT during two earlier mahazars at Banglegudde, where he had seen human remains.

On Wednesday, the SIT, along with SOCO personnel and officials from the Revenue and Forest departments, entered the Banglegudde forest around 11 am. Sources said no digging was done, and the remains were located on the ground, near spot No. 11. The Spot No. 11 was one of the spots excavated last month based on the statement of whistleblower Chinnaiah.

It is said that the team found about 5 skulls and several bones.

Wednesday’s operation, led by SIT SPs Jithendra Dayama and Simon, continued until 6 pm, after which the team returned with containers carrying the recovered remains. Local sources said other items, including a walking stick, were also found.

SIT officials, however, have not released any official details.