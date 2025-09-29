Hulimavu Police Rescue 3, Arrest 8 Gang Members

BENGALURU: Hulimavu police of Bengaluru city came under praise from Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh over their efforts to rescue 3 persons from a gang in a swift operation by them on Saturday evening leading to the arrest of 8 gang members. Besides, the police team recovered cash of about Rs 1.01 crore intact and seized a car and two-wheeler in the crime.

Expressing happiness over police swift action, Commissioner of Police Seemanth Kumar Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 20,000 to the entire team and stated “It demonstrates the alertness of the police.” On Saturday evening, Hulimavi police got information of kidnapping under their station limits and a gang had kept some persons along with cash in their custody.

A car driver on the instructions from his uncle’s son, an arecanut trader met a couple at Akshaya Park, Akshayanagar under Hulimvau police station limits to collect cash from them. The couple had arrived to the spot in a car and showed to the car driver two bags containing cash in the rear seat of their car.

At the same time, two unidentified persons approached the couple in the car and attempted to open the doors of the car and started to question them. The two unidentified persons stated they need to ‘check’ the car and ‘video record’ them. One of them filmed the car and 3 people. The unidentified persons tried to snatch the cash bags and assaulted the car driver and the woman.

The efforts by the couple to escape from the spot went futile as four unidentified persons joined the duo. All of them forcibly dragged the car driver and the couple into a shed at a vacant site, snatched their mobile phones and threatened to release them only if they paid Rs 10 lakh. All the 3 were kept in illegal confinement for about two-hours.

The car driver in their custody was made to call his employer and demand the amount sought by them. The car driver refused to obey them. The gang then robbed the couple and the complaint of Rs 1.01 crore along with their cars and mobile phones.

Based on reliable information, Hulimavu police swung into action and apprehended the gang members in about 15-minutes on reaching the spot. All the 3 in the custody of the gang were rescued safely while cash of Rs 1.01 crore was also recovered intact. Investigations are underway.