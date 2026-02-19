Hubballi To Host Ranji Trophy Final, Announces KSCA

Bengaluru: The final match between host team Karnataka and its opponent Jammu and Kashmir in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season will be played at the Hubballi cricket stadium operated by Karnataka State Cricket Stadium (KSCA) in Hubballi city from February 24.

Earlier, KSCA considered hosting the final match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru city but dropped the idea after careful evaluation and detailed consultations.

After consultations with the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), KSCA decided to fix Hubballi cricket stadium as the venue for the final Ranji Trophy, and KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya stated in a press release “The decision is part of KSCA’s commitment to decentralize top-level cricket.”

Vinay said the newly elected KSCA Managing Committee assumed office in December, 2025 under its president and former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad and the new KSCA body is resolved to take major domestic and national-level matches to prominent mofussil centres across Karnataka.

Over the Hubballi fixture, he said, “This initiative is aimed at promoting cricket across the State, nurturing regional fan engagement and strengthening the sporting ecosystem beyond Bengaluru.”

The KSCA spokesperson exuded confidence that cricket lovers across Hubballi-Dharwad, twin cities, and also from neighbouring districts will welcome watching a Ranji final match with the hosting team playing at their doorstep.