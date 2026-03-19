Hubballi Teen Dies During Alleged Social Media Stunt

Dharwad: An alleged social media stunt turned fatal when a 15-year-old boy lost his life in a collision between a two-wheeler and a car in Vidyanagar Police Station limits in Hubballi on Thursday evening.



The incident, reported around 4.30 pm within the limits of Vidyanagar police station, occurred while a group of youths were allegedly attempting to shoot risky “reels” for social media. According to police, the stunt involved a bike and a car approaching each other from opposite directions and braking at the last moment to create a dramatic visual.

However, the attempt went horribly wrong when there was a collision between the two-wheeler and the Audi car, leading to the boy’s death on the spot.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said the victim had recently completed his Class 9 in Mysuru and had come to Dharwad to spend Yugadi with family members.

The boy had gone out with his minor friends to a layout for making reels when the incident occurred.

Expressing concern over the trend of dangerous social media stunts, the Commissioner said police have been consistently trying to create awareness about the risks involved. “We have repeatedly warned against such activities and have even booked cases whenever we come across such dangerous content online,” he noted.

He also urged parents to exercise caution and not allow minors access to vehicles. The victim is the son of a person closely associated with a political party.