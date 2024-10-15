Hubballi riots: BJP to protest against withdrawal of cases

Mangaluru: Continuing its fight against the Congress government’s decision to withdraw cases against those accused in the 2022 attack on a police station in Hubballi, the BJP has decided to hold a massive protest in Hubballi on October 25.



Speaking to reporters during his visit to Dakshina Kannada on Tuesday, BJP state president Vijayendra said that while a symbolic protest had already been held in Bengaluru, a larger demonstration would be held in Hubballi on October 25.

“The cases were filed by the police and are still under investigation by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The state government’s actions are unforgivable. Despite ongoing investigations, a sub-committee has recommended dropping the cases," Vijayendra stated.

Accusing the state government of corruption and neglecting developmental work, Vijayendra said that the party plans to meet the President of India and ask her to dismiss the state government.

“The Congress government and the Chief Minister are drowning in corruption. They are not allocating funds for development projects. The BJP will continue its struggle to hold the ruling party accountable,” he declared.

Referring to recent election results in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, Vijayendra highlighted the BJP’s success in Haryana, where the party secured a third term in power and noted that in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has emerged as the official opposition.