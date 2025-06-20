Housing Scam: BJP Demands Resignation of Zameer Ahmed Khan

Kalaburagi: An audio clip, allegedly featuring a conversation between Aland Congress MLA and Planning Commission Deputy Chairman BR Patil and a man identified as ‘Sarfaraz’—believed to be a close aide of Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan—has triggered a fresh political row in Karnataka.

In the clip BR Patil addresses the other person as 'Sarfaraz.' He tells Sarfaraz about the large-scale corruption in the distribution of houses under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Scheme and is heard alleging that houses were allotted in exchange for bribes, while recommendation letters from elected representatives were ignored.

Sarfaraz, during the exchange, is heard promising strict action against those involved, saying the guilty would be “hanged.” Patil, however, appears unconvinced and retorts that “if we begin hanging, it will not be just one—there will be many.” He further stated that if the information is made public, “the government will be shaken.” The conversation appears to alternate between Hindi and English.

The clip has put the ruling Congress government on the back foot, with the BJP wasting no time in launching an attack.

Leader of the Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, citing the clip, demanded the immediate resignation of Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan and called for a judicial probe headed by a sitting High Court judge.

“Karnataka is No. 1 in corruption under the Congress regime — this statement by CM's Economic Advisor and Congress MLA Basavaraj Rayareddy has now been reinforced by Congress MLA BR Patil, who has made serious allegations against Housing Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan,” Ashoka said in a post on X.

“MLA BR Patil has alleged that a total of 950 houses were distributed in the Aland Assembly constituency in exchange for bribes. He has warned that if he reveals all the information he has about corruption, the government will be shaken. I urge MLA BR Patil to disclose the details of the corruption and bribery taking place in the Housing Department and to file a complaint with the Lokayukta. He will have the full support of BJP in this matter,” Ashoka said.

“When a ruling party MLA himself is making corruption allegations, what moral right does Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan have to remain in office? CM Siddaramaiah must immediately seek Zameer Ahmed Khan’s resignation and order a judicial inquiry led by a sitting High Court judge based on the mobile call audio possessed by MLA BR Patil,” he demanded.