Housewife Protests Outside In-Laws’ Home In Tumakuru Over Dowry Harassment

BENGALURU: A fed-up housewife Prerana staged a protest in front of her in-law’s house at Sapthagiri Layout in Tumakuru town on Tuesday against her in-laws accusing them of constant harassment to her demanding dowry. Her husband Prajwal denied the allegations and termed the protest by his wife “settle legal scores” with him.

The housewife alleged since she has been thrown out of the house by her in-laws and her husband Prajwal refused to accept her, demanding her in-laws return her the gold accessories and materials at the time of her marriage with Prajwal Shankar.

Prerana, a resident of Chikkanayakanahalli in Tumakuru got married to Prajwal Shankar in August, 2024. Her marriage life saw alleged harassment from in-laws in a couple of days after the marriage. Prerana alleged she was harassed by her in-laws for dowry in the form of cash and jewelleries. At the time of her marriage, Prajwal is said to have received gold accessories of about 130 grams and 2 kilos of silver items.

The housewife alleged when she resisted their demands, her in-laws locked her up in a room and no food was given to her.

Having tolerated enough harassment from her hubby and in-laws, Prerana brought the matter to the notice of her parents. Her parents took her back to their house in Chikkanayakanahalli. Later a police complaint was lodged against Prajwal but no action was initiated by them.

Even, Karnataka Commission for Women complained over the alleged harassment but nothing substantial happened against in-laws and Prajwal. Eventually, Prerana took a drastic step to stage a protest in front of her in-laws' house demanding justice.