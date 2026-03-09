Hotels To Shut In Bengaluru Over Non-Supply of Commercial Gas Cylinders

Bengaluru: The all of a sudden non-availability of commercial gas cylinders has made Bangalore Hotels Association decide to shut down their business from Tuesday, while stating those dependent on hotels will face difficulties in their daily meals.

“Hotels will be closed from tomorrow due to the gas supply being cut off,” stated a press release from Bangalore Hotels Association honorary president P.C. Rao, here on Monday and he termed the decision as “inevitable.”

The release stated the supply of gas cylinders for commercial use has been stopped from Monday onwards while oil companies assured there will be no disruption in gas supply for about 70-days. However, the sudden stoppage of supply is a big blow to the hotel industry.

Rao said “We expect the Union Ministers concerned to initiate immediate action and resume commercial gas supply and provide support to the hotel industry.”

Continuing, Rao said, the decision of the Bangalore Hotels Association has been communicated to the Union Ministers concerned and also Lok Sabha members from Bengaluru have been told over the decision to shut hotels.

A hotelier of Bengaluru stated “There was a shortage of commercial gas cylinders for 5 days but the shortage escalated from Saturday onwards.” Another hotelier said “We were told by a commercial gas supplier/distributor about the distribution of commercial gas cylinders stoppage from today.”

He said gas cylinders are highly inflammable. Many hotels will not keep adequate gas cylinders in stock and go for purchase on a regular basis and non-availability of commercial gas cylinders will affect the business.

Over hoteliers' decision, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated many have expressed burden over the decision to hike Rs 115 for a commercial gas cylinder and Rs 60 for a domestic gas cylinder.