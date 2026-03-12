Hotels On Piped Gas Network In Bengaluru Running Stable: GAIL CGM

BENGALURU: Apart from increasing its production to meet the demands of domestic gas cylinder consumers, the Government of India is not entirely dependent on a single international source as natural gas imports are sourced from multiple regions, stated Sanjay Kumar Singh, Chief General Manager and OIC of Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) in Bengaluru on Thursday.

With regard to disruption in supply of commercial gas cylinders affecting hotels in particular, Singh said “There is no shortage of gas supply for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network connected hotels and industries in Bengaluru.”

Continuing, he said, “Piped Natural Gas supply in Bengaluru remains stable and fully under control. Industries, hotels and commercial establishments that are connected to the PNG network need not be concerned, as there is no disruption in supply and business operations will continue uninterrupted.”

At an interactive session on “Natural Gas Supply Outlook and Industry Preparedness” organized by Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Sanjay Kumar Singh said “We at GAIL are steadily expanding our pipeline network and ready to provide fresh pipeline gas connections across Bengaluru city. With expansion, more consumers can shift to PNG which is not only efficient but also a cleaner and more sustainable energy solution.”

Singh pointed to a Government of India gazette notification aimed at better management of natural gas supply. As per the notification, he said, industrial and commercial users will receive upto 80 percent of their average consumption over the past six months while domestic and Compressed Natural Gas segments will continue to receive 100 percent supply.

Senior Vice-President of Bangalore Chamber of Industry and Commerce K. Ravi, in his speech, appreciated GAIL for engaging directly with the industry and addressing their concerns regarding the availability of LPG and PNG in Bengaluru.

Ravi added, reliable and uninterrupted energy supply is critical for the smooth functioning of industries, hotels and commercial establishments in Bengaluru.