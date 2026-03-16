Hotels Association To Chalk Out Future Course Of Action After Meeting With Union Minister

BENGALURU: A delegation of Bangalore Hotels Association would soon meet Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Harideep Singh Puri in New Delhi to discuss with him on the supply of commercial LPG cylinders to hotels in Karnataka especially Bengaluru. The allocation of 1,000 commercial LPG cylinders to be distributed among restaurants/dhabas/hotels and industrial canteens is not enough to meet the daily requirements.

Honorary president of Bangalore Hotels Association P.C. Rao told a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday the Association members will decide on the future course of action once a meeting with the Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas takes place. However, he said, the ongoing war between Israel and Iran is unlikely to end soon and the chances of escalation in the coming days would further burden the hotels.

“There are about 1.2 lakh hotels across Karnataka and about 40,000 of them are in Bengaluru city and supply of commercial gas supply is limited,” said Rao and stated “Hotels have already started to explore options such as cut in menus” Rao said the Association is serious on retaining its employees and also customers and exploring ways.

Rao said the estimate of loss to hotels is yet to ascertain owing to disruption in commercial LPG supply and stated “Hotels have lost business with the stoppage in serving dosas, popular among customers.”