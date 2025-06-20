Hosapete: Tigress Devi Dies at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Kamalapura

Hosapete : A tigress named Devi, housed at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Zoological Park in Kamalapura, died on Thursday due to age-related ailments. She was around 18 - 19 years old.

Confirming her death, Dr. Rajesh Naik, Deputy Conservator of Forests and Executive Director of the zoo, said that Devi had been undergoing treatment at the zoo’s rescue centre for the past two years after being rescued from a human-wildlife conflict situation.

The tigress had suffered severe injuries in the incident and was brought to the zoo in a critical condition. Under continuous veterinary care, her health had gradually improved, but age eventually caught up with her.