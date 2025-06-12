High Court Grants Interim Bail to RCB Marketing Head and 3 Others

Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) marketing head Nikhil Sosale and three others of DNA, an event management company, were granted interim bail by High Court of Karnataka on Thursday who were arrested by sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 6 over stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4. On Wednesday, the High Court had reserved its order.

The stampede at the Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in the death of 11 persons and about 50 persons sustained injuries during a felicitation ceremony for RCB players winning Indian Premier League (IPL)-2025.

Along with Sosale, event management company vice-president Sunil Mathew, its Manager of Operations Kiran Kumar and another Shamant Mavinkere were arrested over the stampede. Nikhil Sosale challenged his arrest and 3 others, stating the arrests were selective. Nikhil Sosale contended his arrest was at the behest of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

After the stampede, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered against RCB representatives, DNA, an event management company and Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) at Cubbon Park police station before it was transferred to CID.