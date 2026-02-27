Helicopter Showers Flower Petals at Seemantha Ceremony in Mangaluru, Leaves Guests Stunned

Mangaluru: What began as a traditional Seemantha ceremony turned into a cinematic spectacle in Mangaluru on Thursday when a helicopter showered flower petals on a couple during the celebration.

Guests had gathered at Adyar Garden on the outskirts of the city for the baby shower of Arpitha, wife of entrepreneur Prakash Kumpala. As rituals were underway, a faint thudding sound filled the air, gradually growing louder. Moments later, a black helicopter appeared overhead, circling briefly before releasing a cascade of flower petals over the couple.

The aerial tribute was Prakash’s surprise gift to his wife, transforming the traditional ceremony into an unforgettable celebration. Guests watched in astonishment as petals rained down, with many capturing the moment on their mobile phones. Applause erupted as the ceremony briefly took on the feel of a movie scene.

The helicopter operated from the Maryhill Helipad, where its arrival and departure drew curious onlookers, especially since there was no scheduled VVIP movement. The chopper reportedly touched down around 11.30 am and departed at approximately 3.30 pm after completing the floral shower.

In a city known for its beaches and temples, the unique celebration quickly became a talking point. Videos of the dramatic moment spread rapidly across social media, drawing reactions ranging from amazement to admiration.