Heavy Rains Trigger Flash Floods in Mangaluru

Heavy rains lashed Mangaluru on Saturday afternoon, triggering flash floods in several low-lying areas, especially those adjacent to stormwater drains. Waterlogging was seen on roads and in residential areas in parts of the city, including Kodialguthu, Kottara Chowki, Mahaveera (Pumpwell) Circle, Attavar, places near the Central Railway Station, and the Padil underpass.In some places, boats were used to shift people. Video clips of the flood and rescue operations went viral on social media.Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan and Mangaluru City Corporation Commissioner Ravichandra Naik conducted spot inspections of the rain-hit areas. During their visit, they reviewed waterlogging points, interacted with residents, and discussed drainage bottlenecks with officials.In Attavar and surrounding localities, floodwater entered several homes, prompting the authorities to shift 12 affected families to a temporary rehabilitation center set up at the Town Hall by the Mangaluru City Corporation. The families are being provided with food, shelter, and other essential support. Commissioner Ravichandra Naik personally visited the relief center to ensure proper arrangements were in place.With more heavy rain forecast in the coming days, DC Mullai Muhilan issued strict instructions to all tahsildars and Incident Commanders to immediately relocate families living in vulnerable areas to care centers or other safe locations.He stressed the need for heightened vigilance in flood-prone zones and directed officials to keep all rescue and relief equipment in a state of readiness. "All taluk and city-level control rooms must remain operational round-the-clock. No effort should be spared to prevent loss of life," he said, warning that any negligence in disaster response would be dealt with seriously.