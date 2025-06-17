Heavy Rains Batter Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: Heavy rainfall across coastal Karnataka led to widespread damage in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Incidents of flooding, landslides, road damage, and house collapses were reported, with one rain-related death reported in Udupi district.



In Mangaluru cracks developed on the Bailubidu Road connecting Bajpe to Adyapadi near the old airport, following water seepage. The road has been closed to traffic after a site inspection by engineers. Similarly, at Merlapadavu–Adyar Padavu, soil erosion beneath a concrete road has raised fears of collapse, prompting a temporary road closure.

Overflowing of the Nandini River led to artificial flooding in Delanthabettu village under Surinje Gram Panchayat, forcing the relocation of three families. In Kemmanjur (Adyar Gram Panchayat limits), rainwater entered several homes. Within Mangaluru City Corporation limits, one house was fully damaged and two were partially affected in Derebail. Partial damage was also reported in Attavar, Arkula, Muloor, and Padukodi. In Muloor’s Vikas Nagar, three houses near the highway were flooded. A landslide in Dayambu, Kannur village, led to two families being evacuated. Authorities confirmed no casualties or livestock loss, though 11 houses and 104 electric poles were damaged across Dakshina Kannada.

In Udupi district, the preliminary report submitted by the Udupi Tahsildar’s office states that a person named Renald from Kedaru in Udyavara village, Udupi taluk of Udupi district, died after accidentally falling into the water. The district also saw partial damage to 25 houses and two cattle sheds. In Byndoor taluk, 11 residents from Kambadakone, Bijur, and Heruru villages were relocated to relatives’ houses. No one is currently staying in relief centres.

The Udupi District Disaster Management Authority issued a marine warning after INCOIS, Hyderabad, forecast sea waves between 4.1 and 4.4 meters till June 17. Residents in low-lying or erosion-prone areas have been advised to shift to safer locations. Fishermen and tourists have been warned to stay away from the sea.

In Uttara Kannada, landslides were reported near Ramanaguli on NH-63 and on the Kumta–Sirsi road. The debris has been cleared. Following an IMD red alert, the district administration declared a holiday for Anganwadis and schools in eight taluks on June 17 as a safety measure.