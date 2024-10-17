Heavy rainfall causes heavy damage to crops, drains in Haveri district

Haveri: Heavy rainfall on the night of October 16 and the morning of October 17 has caused significant damage across Haveri district.

District In-charge Minister Shivanand S Patil directed the Deputy Commissioner to implement immediate relief measures.

Expressing condolences over the tragic death of Nivedan, the minister instructed authorities to provide compensation to the boy’s family.

He asked the officials to identify and clear blockages in stormwater drains to ensure smooth water flow and prevent further flooding. He stated that the families affected by flooding should be provided immediate assistance, including temporary rehabilitation if necessary.

The Minister said that if proper maintenance of stormwater drains had been conducted before the monsoon, these problems could have been avoided. He also asserted strict action against municipal officials whose negligence may have contributed to the rain-related incidents.

Meanwhile, Haveri MP and former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has urged the state government to conduct an immediate crop survey and provide compensation to the affected residents. He emphasized that the recent rains have caused extensive damage, with rainwater entering homes and resulting in the tragic loss of life.

In a series of posts on X, Bommai noted that houses have collapsed due to the continuous rains and that immediate financial assistance should be released for those who have lost their homes.

“Relief centers should be established for those displaced, providing them with adequate arrangements. Several village roads have been washed away, and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) and Public Works Department (PWD) should be instructed to restore connectivity immediately,” he stated, adding that he has already spoken to the Haveri District Commissioner.

Bommai criticized the state government for failing to provide compensation to farmers during the drought and stressed that this mistake should not be repeated. “The government must quickly provide compensation for the crop losses without waiting for central government approval. After providing immediate relief, there will still be an opportunity to seek aid from the central government,” he said.

He asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to focus on the flood situation in Haveri district and release funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) available with the Deputy Commissioner. Bommai also called for immediate compensation for the family of Nivedan, emphasizing that timely relief is essential for farmers who have already lost crops this monsoon.