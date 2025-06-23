He Won't Let Down Karnataka: H.D. Devegowda Exudes Confidence in Modi

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H.D. Devegowda expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi leadership to render ‘justice’ to Karnataka in settling water disputes with neighbouring States. He revealed that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over plans to supply River Godavari water to Tamil Nadu.

Speaking after receiving Sri Ganga Smarata Sri Purusha Award at the function in Bengaluru on Sunday organized by H.D. Devegowda Abhinandana Samiti (H.D. Devegowda Felicitation Committee), Devegowda said he detailed several aspects in the letter to Modi and also brought to his notice that “Tamil Nadu is a water surplus State declared by a Tribunal.” Lauding Modi, Devegowda said “Only Modi can deliver justice” and asserted “Modi alone can solve the problem.”

As many as 17 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha members are from Karnataka, Devegowda banking on Modi expressed “He won’t let down Karnataka.”

“I don’t want anything from him (Modi),” said Devegowda and stated “His legs are aching but not his brain” assuring to raise his voice in the Parliament with still a year left as a Rajya Sabha member.

Devegowda asked leaders to bury their differences and stand united for the getting justice to Karnataka otherwise people and farmers will continue to suffer for generations to come.

Stating he is 93 years, Devegowda said “I don’t know whether I will be in heaven or hell. But I won’t be at peace (over injustice to Karnataka).”

He wanted leaders to have firsthand information of water scarcity in Challakere, Madhugiri, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, parts of Chikkamagaluru, Bengaluru among others have adequate drinking water and exuded confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi expecting justice to Karnataka.

Earlier, he spoke on his 65 years of political life and turned emotional recalling his wife Chennamma standing firm behind him in his success in political career.

“I have had support of all castes at one point or the other which led to my success in political career,” stated the former Prime Minister and recalled the 1996 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka in which Janata Dal (JD) won as many as 16 Lok Sabha seats.

“The 16 Lok Sabha seats from Karnataka earned me recognition at the national level,” referring to his elevation as Prime Minister in 1996 from being the Chief Minister of Karnataka. Devegowda asked political leaders “Take not defeats in elections personally.”

'I'm 93 and have the blessings of many religious seers and the blessings give a soothing effect to his soul,’ stated Devegowda thanking various religious seers blessing him at the award function.