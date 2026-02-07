“He Might Be Taking Excessive Interest,” Congress MLA on CM’s Son Meddling in Administration

Bengaluru:Over allegations of Congress MLC and son of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah Dr Yathindra meddling in administration, Congress MLA and former minister Tanveer Sait on Saturday, without taking the name of Yathindra, stated “He might be taking excessive interest in administrative matters” and assured to reveal more on it “at an appropriate time.”

“It’s happening across the State,” said Tanveer Sait, who represents Narasimharaja Assembly seat in Mysuru and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah belongs to Mysuru. Siddaramaiah represents Varuna Assembly seat in Mysuru.



On the reported meddling of Yathindra in administration, Sait said “When it comes to excessive meddling in administration (by Yathindra), I stand by the statement of Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar (Yathindra acting like party high command).”



"Everything will be revealed but there won't be any explosion," said the Congress MLA in Mysuru in chat.



“Officials take orders (from Yathindra). It’s holy water only when it comes from the conch,” Sait stated.



It may be recalled here, a close confidante of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Minister of Energy K.J. George reportedly resigned from the post over alleged interference from Yathindra in his ministry. After convincing, George decided to drop his idea to resign.

