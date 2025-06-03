HC to Haasan: An Apology Would Have Solved Everything

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday said actor Kamal Haasan’s apology could have “solved everything”, enabling the release of his film ‘Thug Life’ in the state. The actor’s remarks that Kannada was born out of Tamil had caused much anger in Karnataka, with threats to ban the release of his latest film.

“An apology would have solved everything,” observed High Court Justice M. Nagaprasanna hearing a petition of Haasan and reprimanded the actor saying, “Look at the attitude.” The High Court adjourned the hearing to June 10. The filmmakers said the movie would not be released in Karnataka on June 5, and sought a dialogue with the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC).

Haasan had moved the High Court on Monday seeking a direction for smooth release of his movie. Several Kannada film actors and pro-Kannada activists have demanded an apology from him for his remarks.

“There are many ways of clarifying, but only one way of seeking apology,” the court noted, as it recorded that the letter addressed by Haasan to the KFCC did not include an explicit apology. “Only one sentence was to be added. It is not compulsion, that is the grace he (Haasan) should have,” said Justice Nagaprasanna.

“Freedom of expression cannot be extended to the extent of hurting someone’s sentiment, of a mass in particular,” the judge said and observed, “languages may be many, but the country is still one and there can be no division there.”

Justice Nagaprasanna pointed out a public apology tendered by statesman, writer and lawyer Dr C. Rajagopalachari over a similar statement in 1950 to that of Kamal. Then, Kannada writer Hampanna wrote a letter to Dr Rajagopalachari who immediately apologised in public since his statement was “wrong.” The judge said, “Rajagopalachari apologised but you (Haasan) didn’t.”

“You may be Haasan. You may be anybody. You have no right to hurt the sentiments of the people/masses,” the Justice said and added “in my considered view, three things — language, water and territory — are emotional factors important to any citizen.”

The judge pointed to the formation of states on linguistic lines and stated: “If a public figure of such a stature on a public forum makes a statement that this language took its birth from Tamil” and asked “Then where is the material (to support his claims).”

Referring to the repercussions of the statement, the judge said: “What has happened because of that?” and added “Unrest in society” and “disharmony.” “If you are not an historian or a linguist, then on what basis did you speak,” Justice Nagaprasanna wanted to know from Haasan.

Continuing, the judge said: “What did the people of Karnataka ask? An apology.” and stated “You have knocked the doors of the court owing to circumstances created by you.” The judge asked the actor: “Have the people of Karnataka created such a situation,” and told Haasan, “You have undermined the sentiments of Karnataka”.

Earlier, senior advocate Dhyan Chinnappa, appearing for Haasan, read out the letter the actor sent to the KFCC, which said that his statement in connection with the evolution of Kannada language was misunderstood and that his words were taken out of context. The actor has asserted that his love for Kannada language was genuine. Chinnappa maintained that the statement was not issued with malice and thus did not warrant an apology. “It is not ego at all,” he argued. “An apology is needed when there is malice, not for a misunderstanding.”