HC Orders Recount of Votes for Malur Assembly Seat

BENGALURU: While the election of Congress MLA K.Y. Nanje Gowda was declared ‘invalid’ by the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday, it also ordered for a recount of votes of the Malur Assembly seat for which election was held in 2023. However, the High Court stayed its order for 30-days and the MLA can appeal in the Supreme Court. Malur Assembly seat is in Kolar district.

In the election, Congress nominee K.Y. Nanje Gowda defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Manjunath Gowda, a former Malur MLA (2013-18), by a margin of 248 votes. Nanje Gowda polled 50, 955 votes and Majunath Gowda secured 50, 707 votes. Nanje Gowda was declared a winner. After the result, defeated candidate Manjunath Gowda petitioned the High Court seeking recounting of votes and alleged irregularities during the counting process.

Over HC order, Nanje Gowda said he was ‘surprised’ by the High Court to declare his election ‘invalid’ since the petition sought re-counting of votes. He, however, stated he welcomed the recount of votes and said “I have made it clear on numerous occasions in public functions that I will not challenge the High Court orders recounting of votes.”

The second time Congress MLA Nanje Gowda said he will go in appeal in the Court order to declare his election ‘invalid’ and exuded confidence of securing ‘justice’ in Supreme Court. He asked his followers not to panic over the High Court order.