Haveri police crack Rs 30 Lakh theft case, arrest one from Andhra Pradesh

Haveri: Haveri district police have arrested a man in connection with a high-profile theft case and recovered Rs 30 lakh stolen from a car parked outside his residence in Basaveshwara Nagar, Haveri.

According to police, the incident occurred on March 6, 2025, when unidentified thieves broke the window of a Kia Seltos car belonging to Santosh Hiremath, a civil contractor, and fled with cash. Following the complaint, a case was registered at Haveri Town Police Station under BNS Section 303(2), and launched a probe.

Superintendent of Police Anshu Kumar formed four special teams to investigate the case. Based on intelligence inputs, police with the help of local police officers, arrested A Jagadish (28), a resident of OG Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh on March 9 from his house. The stolen Rs 30 lakh was recovered from his possession.

Officials said that efforts are underway to track down other suspects involved in the crime.

The investigation was carried out under the leadership of Additional SP LY Shirakol and DSP MS Patil, with various police teams involved in the operation.

While the Haveri Town Police Team was led by PI Motilal R. Pawar, the Haveri Rural Police Team was led by CPI Santosh Pawar. The Haveri Women’s Police Team was led by PI Siddharud Badiger and the Byadgi Police Team was led by CPI Mahantesh K. Lambi.

SP Anshu Kumar has appreciated the efforts of the officers in solving the case and has announced rewards for the investigation teams.

Anshu Kumar thanked Chittoor SP Manikanta for his help in the case. He also lauded the efforts by Nagari Sub Divisional Police Officer Syed Mohammad Azeez and his team.