Haveri Police Arrest Three for Attempting to Sell Nearly 12 kg of Ganja

Haveri, July 27: In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, Haveri police arrested three individuals on Friday for attempting to sell ganja in Haveri city.



The accused, identified as Gulam Rasool Khan, Mallik Rehan, and Purakhan—all residents of Savanoor—were found in possession of 11 kg 843 grams of ganja valued at Rs 2,96,075. Acting on a tip-off, the Haveri Town Police apprehended the trio on Nagendramatti- Shantinagar road while they were attempting to sell the contraband.

A case has been registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. During the arrest, the police seized the ganja, a mobile phone, and Rs 900 in cash.