Haveri: Bus Makes Unscheduled Stop At Police Station Over Missing Chain

Haveri: A routine journey on a state-run transport bus took an unusual turn after a woman passenger realised that a gold chain kept in her bag had gone missing and the bus was taken to a police station in Haveri town.

The incident took place on Thursday evening. The woman, identified as Meenakshamma, a resident of Hirebasur village in Hangal taluk, reportedly lost the chain while travelling in a bus (Haveri-Tilavalli-Haveri) of the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation.

Meenakshamma said she had redeemed the gold chain that had earlier been pledged at a bank. She had placed the chain inside a purse, which was kept in another bag in her handbag. She also said she had purchased sapota and grapes, which were kept above the bag.

During the journey, she realised that her purse was missing and asked that the bus be taken to a police station to lodge a complaint.

She appealed to the police to help trace the missing chain.

Police sources told Deccan Chronicle that officials are also checking CCTV footage from places she had visited before boarding the bus.