Hampi Utsav To Be Held From Feb 13 to 15; CM Siddaramaiah To Inaugurate

Hosapete: The historic ruins of Hampi are set to come alive with colour, culture and celebration as the three-day Hampi Utsav will be held from February 13 to 15 this year.

Announcing the dates and releasing the logo of Hampi Utsav–2026, Minority Welfare and district in-charge Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said the festival would be organised on a grand scale, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah scheduled to inaugurate the event on February 13.

The Minister said a proposal seeking Rs 22 crore has been submitted to the government for the smooth and successful conduct of the festival. The state government has provided Rs 16 crore last year.

He said an important meeting would be held on Thursday with officials and public representatives to finalise the programme schedule and decide on inviting renowned national and State-level artistes.

“As in previous years, local artistes will be given priority. Special focus will also be placed on transport arrangements and basic infrastructure to ensure that the public and tourists do not face any inconvenience,” he said.

Noting that two editions of the Hampi Utsav had already been organised successfully during his tenure as district in-charge Minister, Zameer Ahmed Khan said this would be the third festival, which would also be conducted in an equally grand manner.

He said that while the Hampi Utsav was earlier held in November, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was postponed and has been conducted in February in recent years. This year too, it has been decided to begin the festival from February 13.