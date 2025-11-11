Haj Pilgrims Offer Prayers At Bengaluru Airport, Spark Debate

BENGALURU: A group offered pilgrims/passengers leaving for Haj, an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, from Kempegowda International Airport Terminal-2 near Bengaluru, offered prayers namaz (prayers) before their departure on Sunday evening. The group of pilgrims claimed they were unaware of a separate room available at the Terminal for them to offer their prayers and prayed in full public glare prior to their departure to Mecca.

The offering namaz by the group was captured by a person at the Airport and the video clip was circulated in the public domain, leading to public debate, and the State Government came under fire over a group taking to prayers in public at the Airport. One of the videos circulated on the group offering namaz was of 22 seconds while passengers stood as mute spectators.

The prayers were offered at around 6 pm by the group leaving for Haj in Kempegowda International Airport Terminal-2. Sources told Deccan Chronicle on Monday, the pilgrims arrived at the International Airport to leave for Mecca and unaware of the separate room provided for those willing to offer prayers, the group of pilgrims made up their minds to offer prayers at Terminal-2 of the Airport, catching the attention of the passengers at the Airport.

The source said, the pilgrims were made aware of their act and were let off by officials concerned and added, “It did not amount to offence for them to be punished.”

The pilgrim group told officials that they were unaware of a separate room available for them to offer prayers, and not much detail was available about whether the pilgrim group belonged to Bengaluru/Karnataka and their identities. The group of pilgrims proceeded on their journey to Mecca after officials concerned of the Airport allowed them to board the designated flight.

Joining the public debate over pilgrims offering namaz at the Airport, the main opposition –Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned the State Government over it. When his attention was drawn to the offering of prayers inside Terminal-2 of KIA, Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar told reporters in Bengaluru on Monday, “Will look into (with officials concerned) it.”