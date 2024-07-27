Top
Gulbarga University Gears Up for Division-Level Janaspandana Event

Gururaj A Paniyadi
27 July 2024 5:52 PM GMT
IT-BT and Rural Development Minister Priyank Kharge reviews preparations for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's Janaspandana program and inspects new development projects in Kalaburagi. (Image by arrangement)

KALABURGI: IT-BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge visited the Gulbarga University today to inspect and prepare for the upcoming division-level Janaspandana program by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge, who is also the district in-charge minister of Kalaburagi said that the event is expected to take place in the second week of August or after Independence Day.

He instructed officials to undertake the necessary preparations for the program. The final date will be confirmed by the Chief Minister.

Kharge also reviewed land for the establishment of Vachana Mantapa/Museum, Electronic Cluster, and Skill Center announced in the current budget. Plans and blueprints for these projects will be prepared soon after discussions with the officials.

Meanwhile in a significant move to improve solid waste management in Kalaburagi, the Municipal Corporation has acquired 11 new vehicles worth approximately Rs 6.68 crore.

The new fleet, inaugurated and handed over to the corporation by Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday, includes a garbage sucker, compactors, light vacuum road sweeping machines, a super sucker, and a sweeping machine.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
priyank kharge Gulbarga University Kalaburagi 
India Southern States Karnataka Kalaburagi 
Gururaj A Paniyadi
About the AuthorGururaj A Paniyadi
Principal Correspondent with Deccan Chronicle, specializes in covering Coastal and North Karnataka districts. His expertise lies in Political Analysis, and he holds a profound interest in human interest stories, history and culture. Offering extensive coverage, Gururaj explores various facets, including politics, environment, archaeology, civic issues, education as well as crime.

