Gulbarga University Gears Up for Division-Level Janaspandana Event

KALABURGI: IT-BT, Rural Development, and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge visited the Gulbarga University today to inspect and prepare for the upcoming division-level Janaspandana program by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge, who is also the district in-charge minister of Kalaburagi said that the event is expected to take place in the second week of August or after Independence Day.

He instructed officials to undertake the necessary preparations for the program. The final date will be confirmed by the Chief Minister.

Kharge also reviewed land for the establishment of Vachana Mantapa/Museum, Electronic Cluster, and Skill Center announced in the current budget. Plans and blueprints for these projects will be prepared soon after discussions with the officials.

Meanwhile in a significant move to improve solid waste management in Kalaburagi, the Municipal Corporation has acquired 11 new vehicles worth approximately Rs 6.68 crore.

The new fleet, inaugurated and handed over to the corporation by Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday, includes a garbage sucker, compactors, light vacuum road sweeping machines, a super sucker, and a sweeping machine.