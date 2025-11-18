Guest PE Teacher in Karnataka Sacked for Punishing Students, Questioning About Janivara

Udupi: A guest Physical Education teacher at the Morarji Desai English Medium Residential School in Miyar in Karkala Taluk has been terminated from service after he was accused of punishing students and also questioning them about their janivara (sacred thread) and wrist threads.

In an official notice issued on Monday, the school said that Madarasha S Makandar, who had been working at the residential school on a guest basis, had continued his act despite repeated warnings.

The allegations include punishing students and also asking them why they were wearing the sacred thread.

Parents and local residents confronted the school staff, demanding strict action.

Citing the repeated complaints and the teacher’s disregard for earlier warnings, the school terminated him with immediate effect.

Meanwhile Karkala MLA Sunil Kumar visited the school on Tuesday.

He expressed unhappiness over the incident, and warned that such acts only create divisions in society. He instructed officials to ensure strict action against the teacher and to take steps to prevent such incidents from recurring.

Sunil Kumar also interacted with the students, asking them about teaching methods, basic facilities in the hostels, and food arrangements.

He encouraged them to bring any issues directly to his notice and assured them of a safe environment to pursue their education without fear.