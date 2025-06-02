Gruha Arogya Extended Across Karnataka In Rural Areas

BENGALURU: Buoyed by the success of ‘Gruha Arogya’ an initiative of department of health and family welfare services, now, the department has decided to extend the initiative across the rural areas of Karnataka to raise awareness about non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, cancer, diabetes among others. The ‘Gruha Arogya’ initiative was first launched in Kolar district.

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Services Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed confidence the flagship initiative of the department will significantly contribute to saving lives and improving health outcomes in rural Karnataka in the years to come.

As part of the initiative, Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers will conduct door-to-door visits to create awareness about non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and facilitate health check-ups for individuals above 30 years at Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres.

Community Health Officers will conduct screenings for 14 non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, cancer, diabetes among others and record the data on the NCD portal. After health checkups, under the initiative, free medication and regular follow-up care will be provided to those diagnosed.

To support a statewide implementation, a comprehensive handbook was released in Bengaluru on Monday by Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao detailing the roles and responsibilities of health workers.