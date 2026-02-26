Greens Oppose Felling of 628 Standing Trees for Proposed Reshme Bhavan in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Green activists question the rationale of the State Government over its decision to construct Reshme Bhavan (Silk Bhavan) in the premises of office of department if sericulture, Muddenahalli, Okalipuram of Bengaluru city for which as many as 628 trees standing would be felled in about 4.2 acres and urge officials concerned to shift the proposed Bhavan closer to major silk growing areas.

The requisition to fell trees came from Chief Engineer, Project and Road Asset Management Centre, PWD Building, Bengaluru to Tree Officer and Deputy Conservator of Forests, Greater Bengaluru Authority, Bengaluru.

However, the green activists want the officials concerned to explore options of construction of Reshme Bhavan at a location close to Ramanagar where silk growers are in large numbers besides Kolar could be another option as well.

By constructing a Reshme Bhavan shifting it out of Bengaluru, green activists said ecological damage in Bengaluru city could be prevented while the Bhavan comes in handy for numerous silk growers if a suitable location is considered either close to Ramanagar or Kolar.

The activists stated “Urban development is necessary but it should not come at the expense of our ecological wealth” and they added “This decision threatens not only the rich biodiversity but also poses a significant risk to our urban environment with lasting repercussions on the health and well-being of the community.”

Sources said the department of sericulture plans to construct Reshme Bhavan by felling trees in survey numbers 12, 14 and 17 at Muddenahalli which has several tree species such as Silver Oak, Neem, Jackfruit among others.

Meanwhile, green activists and the public have 10-days’ time to file their objections/suggestions/comments, if any, on the proposed felling of trees.