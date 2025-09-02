Greater Bengaluru Authority With 5 Corporations Takes Over Bengaluru's Governance

BENGALURU: Having 5 City Corporations, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) comes into existence replacing Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in Bengaluru from Tuesday to take over its governance.

As of now, GBA will govern Bengaluru as per existing boundaries of the BBMP and its boundaries would be expanded later on. Bengaluru East is the largest new City Corporation constituted under GBA and it is spread across 168 sq km in area and Bengaluru Central is the smallest Corporation in size which spreads across 78 sq km. Bengaluru West City Corporation has the highest population of 2.6 million under its purview.

The Greater Bengaluru Authority will be headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will be its Vice-President and BBMP Chief Commissioner M. Maheshwar Rao is appointed Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority. The GBA will function from its office at Corporation Circle Central Office in annexe 1 and 2.

The new 5 City Corporations named are Bengaluru West City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corporation, Bengaluru North City Corporation, Bengaluru South City Corporation and Bengaluru Central City Corporation. The boundaries of the newly constituted City Corporations have been fixed.

Offices for the new City Corporations have been allotted. Bengaluru Central City Corporation is spread across 78 sq km having a population of 1.5 million and this Corporation will function from West Zone office at Central Office Annexe building,

The Bengaluru East City Corporation having an area spread 168 sq km with a population of 0.9 million and will start its functioning from from Mahadevapura Zonal Office and Krishnaraja Puram office, the Bengaluru West City Corporation spreads across 161 sq km with a population 2.6 million will function from Raja Rajeshwari Zonal office and Palike Soudha at Chandra Layout and the Bengaluru North City Corporation is spread in 158 sq kms having a population of 1.8 million and it will function from Yelahanka Zonal office and Dasarahalli Zonal office.

The Bengaluru South City Corporation has an area of 147 sq km with a population of 1.7 million and it will function from its present Zonal office and Bommanahalli zonal office.

The State Government is expected to complete preparations to hold elections to newly constituted City Corporations at the earliest and officials concerned have been asked to complete ward delimitation and review of objections from the public on ward delimitations works by December 1, this year.

In the monsoon session of the Assembly, the State Government passed the Greater Bengaluru Governance (Amendment) Bill-2025 which made it clear that the GBA will not interfere in the functioning of 5 City Corporations, Mayors and Corporators will have full powers as per the Constitution and others.

Bengaluru incharge and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar termed the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) “a game-changer in urban governance” and stated “5 new City Corporations mean faster services and better coordination.”

Opposition party-Janata Dal Secular (JDS), in a sarcastic remark, stated the so-called ‘Father of Greater Bengaluru” (D.K. Shivakumar) should perhaps first focus on the chaos caused by rains and the party accused Shivakumar of maintaining silence while the city suffers.