Grant Of Rs 750 Crore Released To Fill-Up Potholes In Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Cautioning the leaders of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over their criticism and protests regarding potholes in Bengaluru city, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday stated Congress workers will retaliate to BJP leaders through staging protests in BJP ruled City Corporations such as Hubballi-Dharwad among others over potholes.

He said, to undertake immediate refilling of potholes in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister released a grant of Rs 750 crore and asserted “We are committed to fix potholes issue in Bengaluru.”

Criticising BJP leaders, Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru “The BJP leaders must understand that the Union Government led by BJP has not given any funds for Bengaluru’s development in spite of Bengaluru being a major tax contributor.” He assured the residents of Bengaluru that the interest of Bengaluru city will be protected.

Accusing the BJP, Shivakumar said “We are facing problems owing to potholes owing to misrule of the previous State Government led by BJP in Karnataka” and stated “It is true there are potholes in Bengaluru and we are filling them up on a war footing.”

Continuing, he said, “We have requested the police and the public to inform officials concerned on the location of potholes (to initiate measures to repair them).”